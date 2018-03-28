Style: State Parks Easter activities offer eggstreme fun

This weekend, masses of children will scour lawns, parks and church gardens for colorful, goodie-filled eggs, courtesy of the Easter Bunny, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.

For those who want to get outside their own neighborhoods, Arkansas State Parks will offer a variety of free Easter-related activities for youngsters — and maybe even some fun for older folks too. And, of course, people are welcome to explore the parks’ trails and treasures before and after egg hunting.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.