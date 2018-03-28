Texas executes killer who hid body in luggage

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A San Antonio man who became known as the "suitcase killer" was executed Tuesday evening in Texas for the slaying of a 29-year-old Lubbock woman whose battered, naked body was stuffed into a new piece of luggage and tossed in the trash.

Rosendo Rodriguez III, 38, had also confessed to killing a 16-year-old Lubbock girl and similarly disposing of her body in the trash in a suitcase.

Asked by the warden if he had a final statement, Rodriguez spoke defiantly for seven minutes and never apologized to relatives of his victims watching through a window.

"The state may have my body but they never had my soul," Rodriguez said. He also urged people to boycott Texas businesses to pressure the state into ending the death penalty and reiterated issues raised in late appeals that were rejected by the courts.

"I've fought the good fight, I have run the good race," he said. "Warden, I'm ready to join my father."

Rodriguez, whose birthday was Monday, received a lethal dose of the powerful sedative pentobarbital, injected by Texas prison officials. Twenty-two minutes later, at 6:46 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

The execution was the fourth this year in Texas and the seventh nationally.

The U.S. Supreme Court, less than 30 minutes before Rodriguez was taken to the death chamber, rejected an appeal to block his punishment.

A Section on 03/28/2018