Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:42 a.m.
THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment "WILL NEVER BE REPEALED" and called on voters to elect more Republicans in this fall's congressional elections because the GOP "must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court."
Trump's statements came a day after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote in an essay in The New York Times that repealing the amendment would make it easier for Congress to enact gun control legislation.
Last month's shootings that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, have galvanized young people, liberals and Democrats for a renewed push to curb firearms. That has included demonstrations that have drawn hundreds of thousands of marchers in cities across the country.
"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. "As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!"
There is no current, major push to repeal the Second Amendment. Any effort to do so would be unlikely to succeed in today's divisive political climate. Under the most common way to amend the Constitution, the House and Senate would both need to approve the proposal by two-thirds majorities. It would then need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states.
Political parties do not technically "hold" the Supreme Court like they control Congress.
Justices are nominated by presidents and must be confirmed by the Senate. It is true justices often reflect the political views of presidents who select them, but that is not always the case.
Of the current nine justices, the four considered to comprise the court's conservative wing were appointed by GOP presidents and the four more liberal judges were selected by Democratic presidents. The ninth, often considered the crucial swing vote, is Anthony Kennedy, who was nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan.
Trump would have an easier time filling the next Supreme Court vacancy if Republicans can expand their current 51-49 Senate majority in November's elections.
The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the Second Amendment lets people own guns for self-defense.
hah406 says... March 28, 2018 at 10:11 a.m.
Of course the second amendment isn't going to be repealed. Next. More disturbing is Trump's comment about "the GOP must always hold the Supreme Court." Again, his complete ignorance of the constitution, and the fact that the judicial branch is independent. No party "holds" it, although both parties have sought increasingly through the years to politicize it with moves like McConnell refusing to hold a nomination hearing for a year.
Packman says... March 28, 2018 at 10:28 a.m.
First and foremost remember the gun grabbing movement has nothing to do with saving lives and protecting anyone. It's all about promoting a political narrative to get votes for Democrats.
.
Hey hah - You're right about the 2A. It only plays into pro 2A supporters hand when gun grabbers like that senile former SCOTUS judge mentions it as a possibility. But my all means we need the gun grabbers to keep talking about doing away with the 2A. It's called "jumping the shark".
