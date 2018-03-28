U.S. weighing curb on China in tech sector

The Trump administration is considering a crackdown on Chinese investments in technologies the U.S. deems sensitive by invoking a law reserved for national emergencies, among other options, according to people familiar with the matter.

Treasury Department officials are working on plans to identify technology sectors in which Chinese companies would be banned from investing, such as semiconductors and so-called 5G wireless communications, according to four people with knowledge of the proposal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The investment curbs would be the latest step in President Donald Trump's plan to punish China for what the U.S. sees as violations of American intellectual-property rights. The president asked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to consider investment restrictions on Chinese firms after the administration released the results of its investigation into China's intellectual-property practices last week.

While investors have so far focused on Trump's plan to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, new restrictions could deepen a slowdown in Chinese investments in the U.S. since Trump took office, hurting the ability of American companies to raise capital and holding down valuations.

"There will be limitations on foreign investment," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday in an interview on Fox Business Network. Pending legislation in the Senate and House to bulk up the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., the panel that currently reviews foreign takeovers, will be part of the response, Ross said, adding that Trump will take "other action."

"The trade issue and uncertainty related to that is not going to fade in one day because all of a sudden we started thinking that we would reach some sort of a settlement with China," said Krishna Memani, chief investment officer at OppenheimerFunds Inc. "This is going to be somewhat of a long process for things to settle down."

Also Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission unveiled a proposal aimed at blocking certain foreign-made wireless equipment from being installed in the nation's next-generation data networks.

Under the new proposed rule, wireless carriers and other companies won't be able to use federal funds to buy networking hardware or services from "any company that poses a national security threat to the integrity of U.S. communications networks or the communications supply chain," according to a statement by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

The measure highlights growing concerns among federal officials that foreign companies that build products for international markets could write secret "back doors" into the equipment's code that may allow others to spy on U.S. agencies and businesses.

Officials have zeroed in on Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE as particularly risky sources of hardware. Both companies are mentioned in the FCC's proposal in a section detailing the federal government's concerns with foreign technology providers.

The proposed rule would restrict U.S. companies that do business with such foreign manufacturers from receiving money from the Universal Service Fund -- an $8.5 billion federal pool of money overseen by the FCC that is used to subsidize private infrastructure projects, Internet access for schools and libraries, and phone service for low-income Americans. The proposal seeks feedback on how the restrictions would be enforced. It's still unclear whether the FCC will seek to bar U.S. companies that run afoul of the proposed rule from future Universal Service Fund funding, or whether the penalty would be limited to simply recovering the money spent on the foreign equipment.

The FCC's five commissioners will vote on the proposal in April.

Huawei declined to comment. ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month,Trump rejected Broadcom Ltd.'s hostile takeover of Qualcomm Inc., sending a message that his administration won't look kindly on any deal that would give China an edge in critical technology. Although Broadcom is based in Singapore, China loomed large in the decision, because Qualcomm is locked in a race with China's Huawei Technologies Co. to dominate the development of next-generation wireless technology.

Last year, Trump blocked the takeover of chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp. by a private-equity firm backed by a Chinese state-owned asset manager.

Trump gave Mnuchin 60 days from March 22 to propose executive actions that the president can take to address concerns about Chinese investments in industries or technologies "deemed important" to the U.S.

Treasury officials are looking at ways to impose tougher conditions on Chinese firms using legislation that underlies the Committee on Foreign Investment, which currently vets foreign takeovers on a case-by-case basis. But they are also weighing the use of a law that enables the president to regulate commerce in a national emergency, according to two of the people.

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act, enacted in 1977, allows the president to declare a national emergency in response to an "unusual and extraordinary threat." After declaring such an emergency, the president can block transactions and seize assets.

"It's never been used in connection with unfair trade practices, but it's broad enough that you could put restrictions on a wide variety of transactions," said Christian Davis, an international trade lawyer at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington.

The Trump administration is considering enforcing strict reciprocity on Chinese acquisitions, meaning U.S. regulators would approve deals only in sectors in which American companies are allowed to invest, according to two of the people familiar with the matter. China restricts or bans foreign investment in a range of industries, from car manufacturing to telecom providers and rare-earth exploration.

The Trump administration hasn't finalized its plans, and the options under consideration could still change, the people familiar with the matter cautioned.

Enforcing sweeping bans on Chinese investment would mark a major departure from the existing Committee on Foreign Investment, which reviews individual transactions to determine if they threaten U.S. national security. The administration could use committee legislation to declare a policy that Chinese investment won't be allowed in entire industries deemed sensitive, such as microchips and telecommunications, said Davis, the Akin Gump lawyer.

"The question is how different is that from what [the committee] is doing already with respect to Chinese investments in sensitive sectors. Depending on how these restrictions are implemented, the answer may be not much," he said.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Republican House member Robert Pittenger have introduced legislation that would expand the power of the committee to review foreign investments. Mnuchin has been supportive of the bill, which would broaden the scope of reviewable technologies to include investments in "critical" technologies.

Acquisitions by Chinese firms in the U.S. fell to $31.8 billion last year from $53 billion the year before, according to Bloomberg data.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Ponczek of Bloomberg News and by Brian Fung of The Washington Post.

