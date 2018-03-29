Arkansas driver charged with homicide in rollover crash that killed passenger, records show

A 20-year-old Arkansas man now faces a homicide charge in a crash last month that left a passenger dead, court documents show.

An arrest warrant for Alex Harper of Mabelvale was issued Tuesday, according to Pope County Circuit Court filings.

Authorities say the wreck happened about 12:40 a.m. Feb. 5 as Harper was driving a vehicle in a field in the 500 block of Industrial Boulevard in Russellville.

At the scene, three passengers identified Harper as the driver, who told police that he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped, according to an affidavit.

Zachary Turner, 21, of Bauxite was reportedly discovered lying on the ground when officers arrived. He was taken to a Russellville hospital but later transferred to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died of his injuries hours later, authorities previously said.

Harper was arrested on an underage DUI charge at the time of the crash, police said, but was taken to St Mary's Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash.

Court documents filed Tuesday state that a sample of his blood was sent to the state Crime Lab, and his blood alcohol content was 0.08, the legal limit for drivers older than 21.

He did not appear on the Pope County jail roster as of Thursday afternoon.

Turner's death is among at least 87 reported on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.