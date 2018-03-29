2020 CB Myles Slusher talks Hog offer

Arkansas is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to sophomore cornerback Myles Slusher, who talked about the offer on Recruiting Thursday.

Slusher, 5-11, 170 of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma received his offer from the Hogs after talking to cornerbacks coach Mark Smith on Wednesday. LSU offered him the day before.

He also has offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and Baylor. Slusher also spoke about when he might visit the Hogs.