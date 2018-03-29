Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 29, 2018, 11:46 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

2020 CB Myles Slusher talks Hog offer

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:00 p.m.

arkansas-assistant-coach-mark-smith-speaks-with-players-wednesday-march-28-2018-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-facility-on-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach Mark Smith speaks with players Wednesday, March 28, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility on campus in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to sophomore cornerback Myles Slusher, who talked about the offer on Recruiting Thursday.

Slusher, 5-11, 170 of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma received his offer from the Hogs after talking to cornerbacks coach Mark Smith on Wednesday. LSU offered him the day before.

He also has offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and Baylor. Slusher also spoke about when he might visit the Hogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 2020 CB Myles Slusher talks Hog offer

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online