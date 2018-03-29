Restaurant Transitions: Dunkin’ Donuts in west Little Rock 'temporarily' shut; upscale bar, pizzeria set to open

The Dunkin' Donuts location at 10721 Kanis Road, at Shackleford Road, Little Rock, has closed -- "temporarily," according to a sign on the door. However, a call to the listed phone number, (501) 404-0082, produces a "disconnected or is not in service" message from the phone company.

Meanwhile, there is still no discernible indication of any work taking place at the Dunkin' at 6805 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, which has been closed for "renovations," other than that the sign out front has changed to a combination Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins hybrid, which occurred some time ago. Calls to that phone number, (501) 404-0083, either produced a busy signal or cut us off without answering.

The onetime Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins at 6725 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, next to Indian Hills Shopping Center, closed a couple of years ago, and despite reports that Captain Hooks Fish & Chicken had been expected to open there by the end of 2017, eagle-eyed readers who have been monitoring that building report nothing has happened there in some time, either.

The only surviving area Dunkin' Donuts is at 10121 N. Rodney Parham Road, and it seems to be going strong. We're told it operates under a different franchise from the other two, and one of our deeply concerned readers reports having been assured by the "very nice lady at the [drive-thru] window" that the owner, who, she said, used to have all three Little Rock locations but sold off the other two, "will keep that one -- that's his building and he likes that store best." And, she added, "they definitely have seen an increase in business." Hours there are 5 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. That phone number: (501) 229-7170.

David Henry, "managing member" of Casey's Bar-B-Q, pending for some time in the former Arkansas Burger Company building, 7410 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, posted earlier this week on Facebook that after city inspectors had required moving the barbecue pit to the back of the building, he and his family took advantage of the "large gaping whole in the front ... and ordered a walk-up window for another point of sale. However, the glass won't be installed until April 5. I promise we will try to get everything done so that we can have the doors opened by the following week. Thank you all for being so patient." Expect the menu to closely resemble the one from the Reservoir Road location that closed in 2005, with the addition of smoked baked potatoes. Hours are still expected to be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. We still only get the voicemail at the listed phone number -- (501) 615-8522.

Cantina Cinco de Mayo No. 3, 521 Center St., Little Rock, is celebrating its grand opening today with mariachi music, 6-8 p.m.; margarita, sangria, beer and tequila specials; and, as the Facebook post says, "20 percent off in all Food!" Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 400-8194.

And speaking of Latin restaurants, Arkansas Online reports that Dos Rocas Beer and Tacos, which the developers describe as a "farm to table restaurant featuring homemade Latin American street food (tacos, empanadas, pupusas) made with fresh, locally farmed ingredients," as well as a "community bar" featuring craft beer and house-made margaritas, is going into the former Piano Kraft space, 1220 S. Main St., Little Rock. (Piano Kraft has rebranded as Music Inspirations and in January moved to 400 N. Bowman Road.) No opening date has been announced.

Sauce(d) Bar and Oven, a bar and upscale pizzeria in the former Casa Real/Cici's Pizza space in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, is to open in mid- to late April. The menu will focus on wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas plus gourmet burgers, sandwiches, a few entrees, soups, salads and charcuterie. The place has a patio in front. There will also be a full bar with, we're told, 24 beers on tap (including local and craft brews). Initially, says operating manager Leslie Case, they'll open just for dinner, with plans for subsequent lunch and weekend brunch hours. There's not yet a phone number in place; a website, saucedlr.com, is under construction; and there's a Facebook page, facebook.com/saucedlr.

And, speaking of pizza, the Little Caesars chain on March 16 tweeted out, "If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo!" It seemed like a pretty safe bet, because no No. 16 seed had ever beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament -- until March 16, which is when University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated Virginia. Now the chain has to carry out (no pun intended) its promise -- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, you can get a free combo that includes a four-slice deep-dish pizza with pepperoni and a 20-ounce Pepsi-Cola product. (Complete rules, restrictions and other small print: littlecaesars.com/en-us/promotion-rules/crazy-happens.)

April 10 is target opening date for the area's second Saltgrass Steak House, 6040 Warden Road, where North Little Rock meets Sherwood. Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. We got no answer by deadline at the listed phone number, (501) 833-2223. The other outlet is at 10 Anglers Way, Little Rock, near the Bass Pro Shops.

Sunday, as we're sure you know, is Easter, and brunch-serving establishments will inevitably be packed, so it'd be highly advisable to make reservations. The only place we have specifics for is B-Side Bistro, in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, which will open an hour early (7 a.m.-2 p.m.) with specials including quiches. Call (501) 716-2700.

And after this Sunday's Easter meal, Pinnacle Valley Restaurant and Party Rooms, 8501 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, will be making "a transition," says co-owner Gina Fullerton, to Pinnacle Valley Receptions. "As of April 6, we will no longer have set restaurant hours on the weekends, but we will be happy to assist private parties and business meetings seven days," she says. "We will continue to be a resting point along the Arkansas River Trail. People are welcome to stop by. Food and beverage service may be available to the public if we are available in the kitchen. Offsite catering will continue to be available." The phone number is (501) 673-3900.

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Foundation's 11th annual Diamond Chef Arkansas, this year billed as "The Game of Flames," pits six area chefs against 2017 winner Mary Beth Ringgold of Cajun's Wharf, Capers and Copper Grill, 6-9 p.m. April 19 at Pulaski Tech's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Institute, 13000 Interstate 30, Little Rock. The challengers, each with two sous chefs: Brandon Douglas, Green Leaf Grill; Casey Copeland, The Avenue, Hot Springs; Coby Smith, Arkansas Heart Hospital; Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club; Jordan Davis, Chenal Country Club; and Joseph Salgueiro, Pleasant Valley Country Club. They'll all receive a mystery ingredient at the start of each round which they are to prominently present in the courses they prepare. Judges will grade on creativity, taste and preparation. Guests can visit "Culinary Creations Stations," offering French and Southern-theme cuisines prepared by institute students, and partake of specialty signature cocktails and fine wines, supplied, respectively, by Dallas' Roxor Gin distillery and Presqu'ile Vineyards of Santa Maria County, Calif. A first-time "Sugar Rush Room" will feature sugar-cookie-making by Chocla Lea and chocolate creations by Cocoa Belle Chocolates. The event will also include live and silent auctions. Tickets are $150; proceeds benefit Pulaski Tech students and programs. Call (501) 812-2771, email acurry@uaptc.edu or visit uaptc.edu/diamondchef.

Southern Living magazine's "South's Best" awards, "recognizing readers' favorite Southern destinations across the country," according to a news release, includes One Eleven at the Capital as "South's Best Restaurant in Arkansas" and Lost Forty as "South's Best Brewery in Arkansas." The April issue is currently on newsstands; see the full list of winners online at southernliving.com/souths-best.

And the Louisiana-based Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers chain has broken ground on a restaurant at 1402 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, with a late July-early August target to open. It's the fourth Raising Cane's in Arkansas -- two in Fayetteville, one in Rogers -- among more than 385 nationwide. The company says it will begin hiring 75 crew members for multiple positions "in the weeks ahead." A company spokesman could not confirm reports of any possible central Arkansas Raising Cane's outlet. Visit raisingcanes.com.

