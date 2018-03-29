Sheriff: Arkansan accused of arson said he burned structure because he was bored

A man is accused of burning a structure in northeast Arkansas out of boredom Tuesday, according to authorities.

David Lee, 35, was arrested on charges of arson and breaking or entering, according to a news release from the Cross County sheriff’s office.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy and a detective responded to an address on U.S. 49 South to assist in a structure fire. Also responding to the fire were the Fair Oaks and Wynne fire departments.

During an interview with investigators, Lee said he burned the structure “because he was bored,” the release states.

Lee remained at the Cross County jail as of Thursday morning, and bail had not been set, records show.

A call to the sheriff's office for more information was not immediately returned.