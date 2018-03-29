Beaten, carjacked after refusing to fix vehicle in exchange for drugs, man tells North Little Rock police

A North Little Rock man says a group of people beat him before fleeing with his vehicle last week, a report released Thursday shows.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. March 21 to an address in the 1100 block of North I Street in reference to a robbery, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The 55-year-old told authorities that an individual he knew as "Brandon" approached him and asked if the victim could repair his vehicle in exchange for “crack,” the report states.

When he refused, a group of people with "Brandon" punched him and then kicked him after he fell to the ground, the 55-year-old said.

Police said the robbers fled with the victim’s white 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

The North Little Rock resident complained of pain to his head and body and was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

One suspect was named, but he was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Thursday afternoon.

No additional information regarding the other robbers was available at the time of the report.