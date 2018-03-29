Appeals court overturns conviction in burglary

A repeat burglar sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2016 break-in of a police officer's Conway home had his conviction overturned Wednesday by the Arkansas Court of Appeals, which ordered a new trial for the 27-year-old.

A three-judge panel of the appellate court found that the defense attorney for Herschel Brigance was improperly barred from presenting evidence calling into question the officer's identification of Brigance as the man she saw breaking into her home late in the night.

Lora Montano, who worked as a Little Rock officer, confronted the burglar and fired several shots at him as he fled.

According to court records, Montano was told by officers investigating the break-in that they suspected a teenager in the crime. Montano told police she could identify the burglar if needed.

The defense noted, however, that Montano had not told officers at the time that the person she saw wasn't a teenager. She later identified Brigance -- who was 25 at the time of the crime -- as the man she saw in her home.

At Brigance's Faulkner County trial, the judge prevented the defense from questioning Montano about why she had not disputed investigators' belief that the suspect was a teenager.

The appeals panel, in an opinion written by Court of Appeals Judge Robert Gladwin, found that was in error.

"The examination was not for the purpose of identifying another suspect; rather it was to demonstrate to the jury that on the night of the intrusion and before the subsequent news coverage portraying [Brigance] as a suspect, Montano knew so little about the intruder's identity that she did not inform [a detective] that he was an adult and not a teenager," Gladwin wrote.

The Court of Appeals rejected other points of Brigance's appeal, including claims that there was not enough evidence in the case for a conviction, and that he had been improperly given an enhanced sentence as a habitual violent offender, even though his previous convictions for residential burglary came before the Legislature passed a law in 2015 to consider that crime a violent felony.

Brigance was arrested the night of the burglary after going to Conway Regional Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound. Police also matched Brigance's Crocs-brand shoes with shoe prints found at the scene.

Brigance claimed he had been shot in a robbery, and that all the shots fired by Montano were accounted for in bullet holes at her home, not including the one in his shoulder. Montano said she did not recall exactly how many shots she fired after being awakened by the sounds of an intruder.

Brian Brooks, an attorney for Brigance, said he was "happy to see" the Court of Appeals reverse his client's conviction, though he had not spoken Wednesday to Brigance in prison. In a statement, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she was disappointed with the decision and would consider her options.

Little Rock police said Wednesday that Montano still works for the department. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported she had been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

