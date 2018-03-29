The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.
PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 28, 2018
CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER
CR-17-617. Devon Lamar Ward v. State, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Harrison and Vaught, JJ., agree.
JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN
CR-17-554. Frederick T. Jones v. State, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.
CV-17-417. Danny L. Burrow v. J.T. White Hardware & Lumber Company, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CR-17-559. Herschel L. Brigance v. State, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.
CV-17-658. First Government Lease Company and Paul Graver v. Northwest Scott County Volunteer Fire Department, from Scott County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH
CV-17-874. Public Employee Claims Division v. Gary Clark and North Arkansas Livestock Auction, Inc., from Carroll County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Reversed and remanded. Glover and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE DAVID GLOVER
CV-17-795. Shriners Hospitals for Children v. First United Methodist Church of Ozark, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER
CR-17-46. Daniel Lynn Honey v. State, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Reversed and remanded. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.
JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT
CV-17-749. Bobby Bolden v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Harrison, J., agree.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CR-17-764. Duan Harris v. State, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Glover, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MIKE MURPHY
CR-17-618. Kabal Burnett v. State, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Reversed and dismissed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CV-17-1018. Don Johnson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 11th Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.
Metro on 03/29/2018
Print Headline: Arkansas Court of Appeals
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas Court of Appeals
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.