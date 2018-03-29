Authorities: Deadly fire at Arkansas apartment complex was intentionally set; man charged with murder

An Arkansas man is charged with capital murder and arson in an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another Tuesday, authorities said.

Hot Springs police were called to a structure fire at Polo Run Apartments, 126 Manor Lane, about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a news release states. The first floor was partially in flames, officers said.

Responders from the city's police and fire departments evacuated about 10 people from the building, including children and an infant, authorities said. One individual was injured when she jumped from a third-floor window, according to the release.

The fire department extinguished the blaze about 20 minutes later and found a deceased man in the foyer of the first floor, police said. Authorities believe the man, who has not yet been identified, fled a second-floor apartment after the fire was started. He then tried to exit the building, was overcome by smoke and fumes and collapsed, police said.

Investigators said they determined that the fire started from a couch in the first-floor common area and was intentionally set by 22-year-old Rayson Edward Clayton.

There is not believed to be a relationship between Clayton and the man who was killed, according to the news release.

Authorities arrested Clayton about 3 p.m. Thursday. He will be transferred to the Garland County jail on charges of capital murder and arson, police said.