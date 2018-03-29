Barclays to pay $2 billion to U.S. to settle mortgage suit

NEW YORK — British bank Barclays became the latest big bank to reach a multi-billion dollar settlement with U.S. authorities over its role in the subprime mortgage bubble and subsequent financial crisis. But in a rare and notable move, U.S. authorities went further to fine two individual bankers as part of their alleged role in the subprime mortgage crisis.

Barclays agreed to pay $2 billion in civil penalties on Thursday to settle charges that it sold fraudulent mortgage-backed securities to investors between 2005 and 2007, and that it misled investors on the quality of those loans that it sold to the public. They are similar charges that other banks like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup have reached over the last several years in regards to their respective roles in the financial crisis. Barclays was one the last holdouts of the big banks.

