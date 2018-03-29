Poolside chairs, posts damaged by trespasser at North Little Rock's Wild River Country, police say

An employee found several poolside chairs and posts damaged at North Little Rock’s Wild River County when he returned to work, police said.

Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. Monday to the water park at 6820 Crystal Hill Road in reference to criminal mischief, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The act reportedly happened between 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Monday.

A maintenance manager told police that when he returned to work Monday morning, he noticed that several posts had been pulled from the ground and thrown into an empty pool on Wild River Country's east side.

Multiple pool chairs had also been thrown in the pool, and several were broken as a result, the report noted. Officers estimated the number of chairs damagedat "well over 20."

Inside a first aid room at the water park, a leather chair had been cut multiple times, leaving large squares of fabric cut out, police said.

The manager said that a surveillance camera was operational in the park’s center, but he did not have access to it. Access would be available this week, he said.

It was not immediately clear whether such video had been viewed as of Thursday.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.