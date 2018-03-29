Change at Facebook to cost central Arkansas-based data company up to $25M, firm says

Acxiom, the central Arkansas-based data company, announced changes to its relationship with Facebook on Thursday and said it expects the decision could cost it up to $25 million.

The social media giant is discontinuing a division called Facebook Partner Categories, which provides audience-targeting options by leveraging third-party data providers, including Acxiom's audience solutions division, the Arkansas company said in a news release.

Acxiom added it expects total revenue and profitability to be "negatively impacted" by as much as $25 million.

The move by Facebook comes as it is facing increased scrutiny over its privacy practices.

Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm hired by President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, gained access to private information on more than 50 million Facebook users, The New York Timespreviously reported.

Acxiom CEO Scott Howe said that understanding the "critical importance of ethically sourced data and strong data governance" are among the company's strengths. "It will always be true that the ethical use of data creates tremendous value for both businesses and consumers," he added.

Axciom's stock price was $22.22 as of midday Thursday, a 20 percent drop from its Wednesday closing price. The business has its headquarters in Conway and provides data to marketers.