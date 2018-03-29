Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 22

Ellis and Rhonda Butler, North Little Rock, son.

March 25

Chris and Sammi Hantz, Conway, daughter.

March 26

Daniel and Amanda Dewitt, Conway, daughter.

Michael and Jordan Gaiser, Little Rock daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Lawrence, 23, and Aidan Milanowicz, 21, both of Sherwood.

Joseph Brown, 26, and Jasmin Clayborn, 28, both of Jacksonville.

Andrew Lowery, 29, of Jacksonville and Amy Petersen, 42, of Little Rock.

Victoria Maher, 26, and Logan Catalfano, 28, both of Jacksonville.

Clarence Blasio, 31, and Tessica Jones, 29, both of Bryant.

Micah Boswell, 34, and Stormy Perry, 26, both of Little Rock.

Cacee Crumpton, 26, and John Raddle, 26, both of Little Rock.

Chad Wilson, 34, and Cristina Robinson, 34, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

18-1146. Jacqueline Silverman v. Harry Silverman.

18-1147. Kimberly Avery v. Gary Ford.

18-1150. Alisha Perry v. Daniel Perry Jr.

18-1151. Jacobson Clark v. Letitia Bohanan.

18-1152. Sammy Strong Sr. v. Valerie Strong Goldsmith.

18-1153. Maya Nellum v. Cleo Nellum Jr.

18-1154. Patricia Hull v. Michael Abbott.

18-1155. John Adams v. Elissa Adams.

18-1158. Ashley McKnight-Gray v. George Gray.

18-1159. Jenita Noble v. James Noble.

18-1160. Joe Robinson v. Bernita Robinson.

18-1163. John Bunton v. Cheryl Bunton.

18-1164. Betty Luster v. Edward Luster.

GRANTED

16-3533. David Lee v. Juanarithia Lee.

17-527. Maria Hence v. Norman Hence.

17-3572. Amanda Mathis v. Robert Mathis.

17-4809. Nancy Sadler v. Mark Sadler.

18-61. Robert Edwards v. Tayna Edwards.

18-252. Franklin Snipes v. Jackqulyn Snipes.

Metro on 03/29/2018