District's school safety session set today at Jacksonville High

The School Board for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is holding a special meeting on issues related to school security and student/staff safety at 3 p.m. today.

The session, which is open to the public, will be in the library/media center at Jacksonville High School, 2400 Linda Lane.

The special meeting is a continuation of a discussion among board members and other district leaders that began at the board's regular monthly meeting March 5, after the Feb. 14 shooting deaths of 17 students and adults by an armed intruder at a Florida high school.

That earlier conversation touched on the design, construction materials and security features to be used at two campuses that are currently being built as well as on evacuation plans, active shooter drills, staff training, use of cameras and the possible addition of school resource officers. School resource officers are law enforcement officers from the Jacksonville Police Department and Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Metro on 03/29/2018