Ecuador isolates Assange, says he violated no-meddling rule

LONDON -- Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, has been barred from using the Internet or receiving visitors at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London, where he has been holed up for nearly six years, the Ecuadoran government announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Ecuador said it has suspended Assange's ability to communicate with the outside world because he violated an agreement he signed with his hosts at the end of 2017 not to use his communiques to interfere in the affairs of other states.

"The Ecuador government warns that the conduct of Assange via his messages on social media puts at risk the good relations that Ecuador maintains with the United Kingdom, the European Union and other nations," the statement said.

Ecuador did not cite any examples of this alleged breach. Earlier this year, Assange was a fierce supporter of separatist leaders in Spain's Catalonia region who wanted to secede.

The head of that movement, the former regional president of Catalonia, was arrested over the weekend in Germany. Spanish authorities seek his extradition and return to Madrid, where he faces possible charges of treason and misuse of public funds.

Assange sought refuge at the Ecuadoran Embassy, located in one of London's most exclusive neighborhoods, in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning about sex-crime allegations.

Assange has denied them. Swedish authorities have since shelved their investigation on the grounds they could not get access to him.

Earlier this year, Assange lost two legal bids to quash a British arrest warrant that was issued after he skipped bail and fled to the embassy.

Assange has expressed fears that if he leaves the embassy, he will be arrested and extradited to the United States for questioning over WikiLeaks' role in publishing a trove of classified U.S. documents.

Assange was granted Ecuadoran citizenship late last year, and the government said it has protected him.

But in its communique Wednesday, the South American nation seemed to signal that enough was enough.

Yanis Varoufakis, a former Greek minister, and Brian Eno, a British musician and record producer, said they had "great concern" when they heard that Assange has lost access to the Internet and was no longer allowed to receive visitors.

"Only extraordinary pressure from the US and the Spanish governments can explain why Ecuador's authorities should have taken such appalling steps in isolating Julian," they wrote in a statement.

This is not the first time his hosts have cut off his access to the Internet. In October 2016, the embassy temporarily denied Assange Internet access out of concern that WikiLeaks was interfering in the U.S. presidential election. In the summer of 2016, the anti-secrecy site published hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

The Ecuadoran government said it cut off Assange's Internet on Tuesday.

In his latest tweets, posted Tuesday, Assange responded to a comment by Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan who, in a debate in Parliament, called Assange a "miserable little worm" who should hand himself over to British authorities to face justice.

Assange tweeted in response: "As a political prisoner detained without charge for 8 years, in violation of 2 UN rulings, I suppose I must be 'miserable'; yet nothing wrong with being a 'little' person although I'm rather tall; and better a 'worm', a healthy creature that invigorates the soil, than a snake."

