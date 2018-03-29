Home / Latest News /
Northwest Arkansas EMS employee faces indecency with child charge, authorities say
This article was published today at 1:21 p.m.
An emergency services employee in Northwest Arkansas was arrested on a charge of sexual indecency with a child Wednesday, authorities said.
Craig Harvey, 38, was taken into custody by the Goshen Police Department and booked into the Washington County jail about 6:45 p.m., records show.
Harvey is listed as a captain on the website for Central EMS, an ambulance and paramedic service in Washington County.
Harvey was free as of midday Thursday after posting $5,000 bond, according to the online inmate roster. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Northwest Arkansas EMS employee faces indecency with child charge, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.