Northwest Arkansas EMS employee faces indecency with child charge, authorities say

An emergency services employee in Northwest Arkansas was arrested on a charge of sexual indecency with a child Wednesday, authorities said.

Craig Harvey, 38, was taken into custody by the Goshen Police Department and booked into the Washington County jail about 6:45 p.m., records show.

Harvey is listed as a captain on the website for Central EMS, an ambulance and paramedic service in Washington County.

Harvey was free as of midday Thursday after posting $5,000 bond, according to the online inmate roster. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.