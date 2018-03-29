Lecture to feature neurologist

Dr. Ann McKee, a leader in the field of neurodegenerative disease, will give a lecture at the New York Institute of Technology's College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.

McKee will speak at the ASU Jonesboro campus' Centennial Hall in the Reng Student Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free, and the lecture will be open to the public. Those seeking more information about the lecture -- the first one in the college's distinguished medical lecture series -- can call (870) 680-8891.

She is a professor of neurology and pathology at Boston University School of Medicine and is known for her work on neurodegenerative diseases -- including chronic traumatic encephalopathy, widely known as CTE, according to a news release.

The lecture is funded by a donation of an unspecified amount from Dr. Phillip Ferguson, of Doctors Anatomic Pathology Services, said Tracy Owens, the director of faculty development with the institute's college at Arkansas State. Ferguson wanted to honor two retired doctors in the pathology group, Dr. Don Vollman Jr. and Dr. Joe Wilson Jr., for their dedication and services, she said.

A reception to honor McKee, the two doctors and the pathology group will be held in the second floor lobby of Wilson Hall, just next door to the student union, at 5:30 p.m.

