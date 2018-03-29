Little Rock man arrested in death of 21-year-old found shot in car, police say

Little Rock police have made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old found shot in a car Tuesday.

Quincy Deterell Braxton, 22, is charged with capital murder in the death of Robert Lewis Rockett, the department said on Twitter.

Braxton, a Little Rock resident, also faces charges of possession of firearms by a certain person and fleeing, jail records show. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, and bail had not yet been set as of noon.

About 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Tyler Street, where Rockett was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his car and was unresponsive, police said.

His brother told police that he had found Rockett, a Benton resident, after family members were unable to reach him by phone.

Rockett was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a short time later, police said.

Rockett's killing is the city's 11th homicide in 2018. Last year, Little Rock saw 16 homicides from the beginning of the year through March 28, according to a database maintained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.