Little Rock workshop on community safety to feature New Orleans mayor

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola has created a day-long workshop on community safety that will feature New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The Little Rock Community Safety Summit is planned for April 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heifer Village, 1 World Ave. in Little Rock.

Sessions include funding resources, tracking performance through data, and figuring out where a program fits into the bigger picture of successful outcome for Little Rock youths.

After lunch, Landrieu will give a half-hour keynote address at 1 p.m., followed by a conversation between Landrieu and Stodola, moderated by Fox 16 news anchor Donna Terrell. The conversation will focus on how stakeholders can work together to solve community violence.

Landrieu is a past president of the National League of Cities; Stodola serves as president now.

Landrieu received recognition last year when he oversaw the removal of four Confederate monuments in his city. It was recently announced that he will receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for that move. Landrieu wrote a book about the ordeal.

“In the past year, the Little Rock community has come together and our collective efforts have led to a substantial reduction in violence, but now is not the time to let up,” Stodola said in a news release.

Anyone interested in the event can register on eventbrite.com by searching for Little Rock Community Safety Summit. The workshops are free, but registration is appreciated.

The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service partnered with Stodola to plan the event.