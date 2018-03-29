Little Rock Zoo plans egg hunt with 10,000 eggs

An egg hunt with 10,000 eggs and other activities for children will take place at the Little Rock Zoo on Saturday.

All of Saturday’s events are included with regular zoo admission.

From 9 a.m. to noon there will be an egg hunt with 10,000 biodegradable, environmentally friendly eggs. There will be prizes for winners.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

At 1:30 p.m., kids can hide eggs for the elephants.

There will be other children’s activities, music and bunnies at the zoo throughout the day.

Admission is $12.95 for adults and $9.95 for children ages 3 to 12. Children age 2 and under are free. Seniors age 60 and older receive $2 off admission.