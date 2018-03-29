Arkansas man convicted of rape in case that involved 12-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Arkansas man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of rape and sexual indecency with a child, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Sirome Jerrell Dorsey of Lowell was convicted in Washington County Circuit Court. He reportedly received 27 years on the rape charge and three years on the sexual indecency charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The newspaper reported that the 12-year-old victim testified during a trial that Dorsey sexually assaulted her and exposed himself May 28, 2017.

The 28-year-old told the court that he flirted with the victim but denied all charges.

Dorsey said he believed the victim was 18 years old but later found out she was 12, according the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.