WATCH: Little Rock mayor delivers upbeat view of city

There is federal funding available for large-scale city infrastructure projects, there are job openings in Little Rock for skilled workers, crime is down so far this year and the economic outlook for the Southern town looks good.

That's the picture Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola painted Wednesday evening during his annual State of the City address.

While many 2017 headlines detailed an uptick in violent crime, Stodola said the city is successfully tackling that issue.

A 5.3 percent increase in violent crime last year and a 0.75 percent decrease in property crime resulted in a less-than-0.5 percent increase in overall crime for 2017, according to the mayor.

Through March 20, Little Rock's violent crime is down 25 percent and property crime is down 21 percent compared with the same time last year, Stodola said.

Officer vacancies have plagued the Little Rock Police Department and were a major focus by officials last year. In 2017, 81 officers were hired, and the city ended the year with 25 vacancies. A class of 18 recruits started a training academy last month.

Little Rock hasn't been as successful in addressing the vacancies in its 911 Communications Center, which has contributed to the city taking longer than the 10-second national standard in answering some of its emergency phone calls. The call center's average time last year was 14 seconds to answer 911 calls, but more than 7,000 calls took longer than a minute to answer.

Stodola touted the Violent Crime Apprehension Team that arrested 1,113 people since its inception in February of last year, resulting in more than 2,100 felony charges, as well as drugs and weapons seized.

A broader look at decreasing crime involves addressing education and underemployment, he said.

"We need to ask the tough questions like does a college degree get you what it used to? How do we create and support apprenticeships and alternative pathways to higher-wage jobs that don't require college degrees in fields such as construction and plumbing and electrical work?" Stodola said.

There were 1,100 new jobs created in Little Rock last year, adding $47 million in payroll, according to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The unemployment rate in the city is 3.8 percent, but within that there's a double-digit unemployment rate for people of color.

"The areas that represent the biggest missed opportunities and often contributes to the largest challenges in our communities are the hundreds of what we call 'opportunity youth' that are not in the workforce or enrolled in school, coupled with the adults who need to be re-engaged in school, reconnected to the workforce, and given a chance to advance beyond low-wage jobs that can't cover the rent or put enough food on the table," Stodola said.

He held up a copy of Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to a page that listed hundreds of job openings.

"Jobs are available if people have the skills to fill them. We must come together as a community and create a system where we increase the odds of every child succeeding instead of being beaten by the odds," the mayor said.

Stodola told the audience of more than 200 people in the Robinson Center that now is the time for cities and partners like the airport, and water and wastewater utilities to address aging infrastructure.

Those entities should "think big and be creative" in their responses to deteriorating roads, bridges and pipes, the mayor said.

President Donald Trump's administration has called on Congress to come up with $1.5 trillion for a nationwide infrastructure program, with $200 billion to be set aside as a match to state and local government projects.

"Based on my conversation with the president's lead counsel on infrastructure, D.J. Gribbon, the money will be made available to cities, counties and states directly. The administration is interested in speed and entities, such as cities, that have come up with sufficient match funding for their projects," said Stodola, who became president of the National League of Cities recently.

He announced that he will start a committee in the next few weeks of officials from the airport, port authority, city street department, business sector and others to come up with how to respond to failing infrastructure across Little Rock.

The city committed $172 million to street and drainage improvement over a decade, but had $1 billion worth of needs in that time, the mayor said.

"Reliable roads and transit are critical to get our residents safely to work and school. Reliable water and sewer systems are critical so our citizens don't have to wonder whether it's safe to drink water from the tap," Stodola said.

Throughout his about 45-minute speech, Stodola also announced that the city will soon file paperwork asserting that Little Rock has met the federal benchmarks for "functionally ending veteran homelessness."

He also said a new bike-sharing program, a partnership with Metroplan, will be coming to the city this fall. More details on that program are to be announced today at the city's Environmental Sustainability Summit.

Metro on 03/29/2018