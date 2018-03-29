LR shooting fatal to Benton man, 21

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Little Rock on Tuesday, police said.

About 5:40 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Tyler Street, where Robert Lewis Rockett was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his car and was unresponsive, police said.

His brother told police that he had found Rockett, a Benton resident, after family members were unable to reach him by phone.

Rockett was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a short time later, police said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Rockett's killing is the city's 11th homicide in 2018. Last year, Little Rock saw 16 homicides from the beginning of the year through March 28, according to a database maintained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Details of the Tuesday homicide were not released by the Little Rock Police Department until Wednesday morning, which spokesman Michael Ford said was due to the department not wanting to put anything out until authorities had all of the information.

