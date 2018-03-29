Police: Man arrested after exposing himself in UALR women's locker room

A man has been arrested after reportedly exposing himself to a woman at a University of Arkansas at Little Rock fitness center, campus police said.

Dale Steven Daniels, 42, of Little Rock was taken into custody around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the UALR Department of Public Safety. He faces charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Someone reported that Daniels was performing a sexual act while at the university's Donaghey Student Center, authorities said.

When officers arrived, the man was found lying exposed in the sauna of a women's locker room, the report noted.

Records show Daniels remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 1.