Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 29, 2018, 12:11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police: Man arrested after exposing himself in UALR women's locker room

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.

dale-steven-daniels-42-of-little-rock

Dale Steven Daniels, 42, of Little Rock

A man has been arrested after reportedly exposing himself to a woman at a University of Arkansas at Little Rock fitness center, campus police said.

Dale Steven Daniels, 42, of Little Rock was taken into custody around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the UALR Department of Public Safety. He faces charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Someone reported that Daniels was performing a sexual act while at the university's Donaghey Student Center, authorities said.

When officers arrived, the man was found lying exposed in the sauna of a women's locker room, the report noted.

Records show Daniels remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man arrested after exposing himself in UALR women's locker room

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online