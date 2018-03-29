Home / Latest News /
Police: Man arrested after exposing himself in UALR women's locker room
This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.
A man has been arrested after reportedly exposing himself to a woman at a University of Arkansas at Little Rock fitness center, campus police said.
Dale Steven Daniels, 42, of Little Rock was taken into custody around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the UALR Department of Public Safety. He faces charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
Someone reported that Daniels was performing a sexual act while at the university's Donaghey Student Center, authorities said.
When officers arrived, the man was found lying exposed in the sauna of a women's locker room, the report noted.
Records show Daniels remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Man arrested after exposing himself in UALR women's locker room
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.