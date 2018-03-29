Mourners for Californian slain by police speak of anger, distrust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Family, friends and strangers gathered at a Sacramento church Wednesday for the public wake of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who died at the hands of police last week.

Some attendees wore black shirts calling for justice, while one woman held up a clenched fist as she exited the church. The wake was mostly quiet until Clark's brother, Stevante Clark, shouted at the media to leave before being picked up and carried away. The outburst came a day after he disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting and chanted his brother's name at Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Some at the church expressed anger and said the two police officers who shot Clark should be charged, while other mourners said they could clearly envision their own families in Clark's family's place.

"This feels like the '60s, it doesn't feel like 2018," said Cynthia Brown, who said she knows Clark's grandfather. "We've definitely regressed."

Brown said she's already talked to her 10- and 15-year-old grandsons, who joined her at the wake, about ways to avoid getting shot by police.

"To me, those could be Stephon Clark," she said.

Clark's funeral will be held today, and the Rev. Al Sharpton plans to deliver the eulogy.

Clark was killed March 18 when two police officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot him in his grandparents' backyard. Police say they believe Clark was the suspect and that he ran when a police helicopter responded, then did not obey officers' orders.

Police say they thought Clark was holding a gun when he moved toward them, but he was found only with a cellphone.

Protests have been held almost daily and marchers have twice blocked fans from entering the NBA arena downtown for Sacramento Kings games. The police, the Kings and Steinberg's office met Wednesday to discuss security ahead of tonight's game. Sgt. Vince Chandler said officers would be ready to respond in protective gear, according to The Sacramento Bee.

For all the emotion, grieving and weary family members said they were skeptical that any substantive change will result before the next young black man dies from police gunfire and siphons away the national media and banner headlines.

"So we appreciate the conversation, but conversation without implementation of some true reformation means nothing," Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon, said in an interview Tuesday. "It brought us to this moment, but what about tomorrow? What about next week?

"You know, sadly, I have no confidence in America, and the fact that I will probably hear another story sometime this year of an innocent life lost over excessive police force. It's so common, you're numb to it."

The California attorney general's office joined the investigation Tuesday, a move Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he hopes will bring "faith and transparency" to a case that he said has sparked "extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city."

