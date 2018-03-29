• Former Dance Moms reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody. The 51-year-old Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since surrendering in July. Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it. She had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb. Her lawyer had argued that Miller had become "ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became." At the halfway house, she'll be required to obey a strict set of rules, including a set of drug tests and meetings with her probation officer.

• Los Angeles police Wednesday said they are investigating a reported attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed. Feldman, 46, appeared in Stand By Me, Goonies and Gremlins as a child in the 1980s, and went on to appear in several movies with his namesake and good friend Corey Haim, who died in 2010. A passenger in Feldman's vehicle shined a flashlight at another vehicle they thought was following them at an intersection Tuesday night, police said. An unknown male made a stabbing motion at Feldman's stomach and fled, officer Drake Madison said. Feldman drove himself to a hospital and has since been released. He didn't appear to have any stab wounds, Madison said. Police are investigating whether road rage was behind the confrontation, officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Feldman tweeted that he's been threatened and is being harassed, and shared photos of himself in a hospital bed and gown being examined by a police officer. He has said he was sexually assaulted as a child in Hollywood, allegations he made in 2013 and again recently amid the industry-wide examination of sexual misconduct. Feldman has said his life has "turned to utter chaos" since he announced a plan to expose pedophiles in Hollywood. "I'm very alone," he said in a video made to raise funds for his effort. "I need to protect myself, and I need to protect my family."

