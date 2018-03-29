Oklahoma passes tax bill for teacher pay

OKLAHOMA CITY — A package of tax increases intended to generate hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and avert statewide school closures has been given final legislative approval by the Oklahoma Legislature.

The Senate voted 36-10 late Wednesday to increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging, and oil and gas production — narrowly receiving the three-fourths majority needed to pass. The House already passed the plan, which is designed to generate about $450 million for lawmakers to spend, and Gov. Mary Fallin said she “absolutely” plans to sign it.

“We finally got the job done, and I applaud the bipartisanship of the House and Senate,” Fallin said moments after the Senate passed the bill.

The measure includes a $1-per-pack tax on cigarettes, a 3-cent increase on gasoline, 6-cent increase on diesel and an increase of the oil and gas production tax from 2 percent to 5 percent.

Oklahoma teachers, who have not had a raise since 2007, had set a statewide walkout for Monday to pressure lawmakers. Oklahoma would be the second state this year where teachers walked out. West Virginia educators won a 5 percent pay raise after going on strike.

U.S. agents detain 34 aliens in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Federal agents acting on a tip went to a Phoenix house where they found and detained 34 people believed to have illegally entered the United States, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The 34 illegal aliens taken into custody included 27 Guatemalans, five Mexicans and 2 Hondurans, according to an agency statement.

News video showed a group of people in handcuffs sitting in a driveway outside the home.

“We responded to a tip that basically informed us there was a local residence that contained a large group of suspected undocumented immigrants,” said Lauren Mack, an agency spokesman. “They dismantled a drop house.”

Human traffickers typically use drop houses to temporarily house illegal aliens who have been smuggled into the country while “waiting for transportation to another or a pickup or payment made to a smuggler,” Mack said.

The 34 aliens were detained for administrative immigration violations and processed for removal from the United States, Mack said.

Women in Senate push harassment bill

WASHINGTON — The 22 women who serve in the U.S. Senate called on the chamber’s leaders to begin debating legislation that helps people who work in Congress pursue claims of sexual harassment or discrimination.

“Inaction is unacceptable,” the group wrote in a letter to to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. The letter, signed by 18 Democratic and four Republican women senators, was an unusual bipartisan display of public pressure on party leaders.

In February, the House approved legislation requiring lawmakers found culpable of violations to reimburse the Treasury within 90 days if they’ve used federal money to pay claims against them. The measure called for lists of offices reaching sexual harassment settlements to be published twice annually.

David Popp, a spokesman for McConnell, said he didn’t know when a bipartisan group would finish crafting a Senate bill. And, in a written statement, Schumer said, “We strongly agree that the Senate should quickly take up legislation to combat sexual harassment on Capitol Hill.”

The lawmakers said the effort to submit the letter was led by Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Washington state’s Patty Murray and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Delaware House approves red flag bill

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware House has unanimously approved a “red flag” bill requiring efforts to temporarily seize guns from people with mental health issues who make an “explicit or imminent threat” to kill or injure someone.

House Bill 302 would impose a series of “duties to warn” which requires licensed mental health professionals to tell police if a patient makes such a threat and has the ability to carry it out.

Police would then be required to investigate, and if the risk is verified, seek court permission to remove weapons and ammunition.

Sponsors say this makes law enforcement and courts responsible for taking action to protect potential victims.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports it’s one of many “red flag” proposals being considered by state legislatures. The measure now heads to the Senate.