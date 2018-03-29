O-lineman Triston Miller talks upcoming OV to the Hill

Highly recruited offensive lineman Triston Miller revealed why Arkansas will get his first official visit on Recruiting Thursday.

Miller, 6-6, 274 pounds, of Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day, has 15 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Duke and West Virginia. He plans to visit the Hogs on the April 20-22 weekend.

He spoke about other schools he's looking to visit along with a timeline for a decision.