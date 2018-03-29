Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, March 29, 2018, 11:46 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

O-lineman Triston Miller talks upcoming OV to the Hill

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:44 p.m.

Offensive lineman Triston Miller.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Triston Miller revealed why Arkansas will get his first official visit on Recruiting Thursday.

Miller, 6-6, 274 pounds, of Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day, has 15 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Duke and West Virginia. He plans to visit the Hogs on the April 20-22 weekend.

He spoke about other schools he's looking to visit along with a timeline for a decision.

