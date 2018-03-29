100 years ago

March 29, 1918

FORT SMITH -- Six men living at Hartford, this county, are in jail here tonight awaiting federal investigation. They were rounded up during the night by Hartford residents, who are determined to rid their community of all persons suspected of pro-German tendencies. Some of the prisoners were roughly handled by the crowd, and one, Carl Jarsak, who says he served 12 years in Germany as a mounted policeman, barely escaped with his life.

50 years ago

March 29, 1968

• TEXARKANA -- Willie Singleton, 50, of Texarkana was shot to death Wednesday night following an argument with another man. Police Chief Ed Smith said Singleton tried to force his way into the man's home. The man warned him to leave, and when he didn't, the man shot Singleton in the heart with a 12-gauge shotgun, Smith said. The chief said that Singleton earlier had gone into a cafe near the house and started beating a woman. She ran to her uncle's house, where Singleton followed her and was shot.

25 years ago

March 29, 1993

• A federal judge has ruled that security precautions in Arkansas' prison system outweigh the privacy rights of female inmates, even though male guards are permitted to watch female inmates while they dress and sometimes see them naked. Despite this ruling, Richard Quiggle, a Little Rock attorney who represents four female inmates who have challenged conditions at the Women's Unit at Pine Bluff, said the decision breaks the sex barrier because U.S. Magistrate John F. Forster Jr. ruled in favor of the women on two other issues.

10 years ago

March 29, 2008

• The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday named a replacement for the agency's retiring Little Rock division chief. Thomas J. Browne, a former assistant special agent in charge for Little Rock, will take over for Bill Temple, who is retiring in May after 30 years with the bureau and six years in Little Rock, FBI Director Robert Mueller announced Friday. Most recently, Browne was the section chief of the Intelligence, Law Enforcement National Data Exchange and Global Operations section of the Criminal Justice Information Services division in Clarksburg, W.Va. Since December, Browne has also been the acting deputy assistant director for the division's policy, administration and liaison branch.

