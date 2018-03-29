School chief disappointed to miss cut

Janice Warren, the interim superintendent of the Pulaski County Special School District since last July and an applicant for the permanent position, said Wednesday that she was "very disappointed" not to be among the three finalists selected by the board to be interviewed next week.

The board late Tuesday selected from a pool of nine semifinalists Erick Pruitt, an area superintendent in the Houston Independent School District; Charles McNulty, an associate superintendent in the Waterloo Community School District in Iowa; and James Harris, superintendent of the Daniel Boone Area School District in Douglassville, Pa., to continue in the interview process.

"I'm moving forward," Warren said in an interview and in an email to district employees.

"But what concerns me is that in 2018 there is a very highly qualified female applicant -- a more qualified applicant than the male applicants -- yet you select three males to interview," she said Wednesday. "I'm discouraged about where PCSSD is in its leadership to make those kinds of decisions."

Warren has been an employee of the 12,000-student Pulaski County Special district for six years, serving this year as interim superintendent and previously as assistant superintendent for equity and pupil services/director of elementary education. She was superintendent of the 3,000-student Crossett School District for 10 years, from 2001-11. She was an assistant superintendent for 12 years before that, she said.

Linda Remele, president of the School Board, said Wednesday evening that she was aware that Warren had sent out an email to the staff to tell them not to worry about her, that she was fine and trusting in her religious faith.

"I think that was a very nice, polite thing for her to do," Remele said. "I'm not getting any negative from the staff, but I think there are a few other people that are concerned about it," she said about the finalists' selection. She referred to an email she received that criticized the board for not including a female for the permanent role.

"We didn't look at male or female," Remele said. "Our criteria was looking for the best person for PCSSD. It was not whether they lived in Arkansas or lived in Alaska. We want the best person that we think will move the district forward" with the district's plans for high schools of innovation and new school construction.

Language in the district's personnel policy manual, under the section heading of "Promotion and Transfers Policy," calls for the district to hire the most able and qualified personnel while also favoring promoting from within the employee ranks.

"I consider we did interview Dr. Warren," Remele said. "She made the first cut. We had a video interview of her. She answered three questions on a video just like everybody else did, the same three questions."

The Ray & Associates search firm consultants from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had presented the board with nine applicants that they believed best matched the characteristics being sought by the board for a chief executive.

Those nine came from a pool of 36 total applicants for the job. The board in executive session reviewed the applications and video recordings before selecting candidates to be interviewed. Those interviews will be one right after the other next Tuesday.

Of the nine applicants presented to the board, two are women and two are currently employed in Arkansas school systems.

Metro on 03/29/2018