Shulkin is axed as VA secretary

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, amid an ethics scandal and widespread discontent within the agency, and nominated White House doctor Ronny Jackson to take his place.

Trump had for weeks been considering replacements for Shulkin, a former Barack Obama administration official and the first nonveteran ever to head the VA, but he was not known to be considering Jackson for the role.

In a statement, Trump praised Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, as "highly trained and qualified."

Jackson has served since 2013 as the physician to the president, and he gained a national profile earlier this year for holding a news conference on the president's health.

Brig. Gen. Dr. Richard Tubb, who trained Jackson, said in a letter read at Jackson's briefing that the members of the White House medical team have been "figuratively Velcro-ed" to Trump since the day after his election.

"On any given day," he wrote, "the 'physician's office,' as it is known, is generally the first and last to see the President."

A White House official said Shulkin was informed of his dismissal by Chief of Staff John Kelly before the president announced the move Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over scandals involving expensive travel, after former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation in September.

Trump said in a statement that he is "grateful" for Shulkin's service.

At least one veterans organization expressed concern over Shulkin's dismissal and Trump's intention to nominate Jackson to replace him, citing worries that Jackson lacks experience to run the department.

"We are disappointed and already quite concerned about this nominee," said Joe Chenelly, the national executive director of AMVETS. "The administration needs to be ready to prove that he's qualified to run such a massive agency, a $200 billion bureaucracy."

Shulkin had insisted that he had the full confidence of the White House amid continuing investigations over his travel and leadership of the department. He had agreed to reimburse the government more than $4,000 after the VA's internal watchdog concluded last month that he had improperly accepted Wimbledon tennis tickets and that his then-chief of staff had doctored emails to justify his wife traveling to Europe with him at taxpayer expense.

Shulkin also blamed internal drama at the agency on a half-dozen or so political appointees who were rebelling against him and VA Deputy Secretary Tom Bowman, insisting that he had White House backing to fire them.

But the continuing VA infighting and a fresh raft of VA watchdog reports documenting leadership failures and spending waste -- as well as fresh allegations being reviewed by the inspector general that Shulkin used a member of his security detail to run personal errands -- proved too much of a distraction.

It was the latest in a series of departures for top administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired earlier this month.

The sudden departure comes as Trump is seeking to expand the Veterans Choice program, a campaign promise that veterans groups worry could be an unwanted step toward privatizing VA health care. His plan remains in limbo in Congress after lawmakers declined last week to include it in a spending bill.

Having pushed through legislation in Trump's first year making it easier to fire bad VA employees and speed disability appeals, Shulkin leaves behind a department in disarray. Several projects remain unfinished, including a multibillion-dollar overhaul of electronic medical records aimed at speeding up wait times for veterans seeking medical care, as well as expanded mental health treatment for veterans who are at higher risks of suicide.

Trump has selected Robert Wilkie, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, to serve as the acting head of the VA. It is government's second-largest department, responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities.

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to fix the VA, which was still reeling after a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, in which veterans waited months for care even as VA employees created secret waiting lists to cover up the delays. Criticizing the department as "the most corrupt," Trump said he would bring accountability and expand access to private doctors, promising to triple the number of veterans "seeing the doctor of their choice."

Currently, more than 30 percent of VA appointments are made in the private sector.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

