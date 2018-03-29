Texas CB adds Arkansas offer during visit

Cornerback Markel Reed visited Arkansas on Wednesday and left with his fifth scholarship offer after Coach Chad Morris informed him of the offer during practice.

“Coach Morris had called me on to the field while they were stretching and he offered me,” Reed said. “I told him it was truly a blessing and gave him a hug afterwards.”

Reed (6-1, 170 pounds) of Temple, Texas,, had offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Rice and Cornell prior to his trip to Fayetteville. He enjoyed watching the Hogs practice.

“The speed is way faster and it’s just amazing up there,” Reed said. “Lots of enthusiasm and lots of love around the team.”

Reed recorded 27 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and 13 pass breakups while helping lead the Wildcats to a 10-4 record and the state quarterfinals as a junior.

Reed said the offer helps the Razorbacks in their pursuit of him.

“They are a school that I’ll keep my eye on,” Reed said.

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith is Reed’s lead recruiter and someone he admires.

“He’s an amazing coach,” Reed said. “Someone definitely worth looking up too.”