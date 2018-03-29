UA Board of Trustees approves update to tenure policy

MONTICELLO — An update to a University of Arkansas System policy for the dismissal of tenured faculty was approved by trustees Thursday.

The revision lists 12 examples of reasons for dismissal or discipline. The previous policy listed four and stated that examples "include (but are not limited to) incompetence, neglect of duty, intellectual dishonesty, and moral turpitude."

No member of the 10-person board voted against the change.

The policy update states that an "unsatisfactory performance" review will lead to faculty being placed in a remediation plan, with the policy taking effect July 1, 2019. Then, if in the next annual review there is not an overall satisfactory performance or no "meaningful progress," the faculty member "may be issued a notice of dismissal on twelve months' notice."

[DOCUMENT: Read the updated tenure policy]

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.