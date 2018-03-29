Vital-records services will be available in all of Arkansas' 75 counties, Health Department says

By the end of this year, the Arkansas Department of Health will provide vital-records services to health units in all of the state’s 75 counties.

Same-day, in-person requests will be available for birth and death certificates in most cases, according to a news release Thursday.

Those services are currently available only at health units in Pulaski, Washington, Benton, Jefferson, Sebastian, Crawford, Craighead, Crittenden, Hempstead, Grant, Union, St. Francis, Boone, Drew and Bradley counties.

Records requests will still be processed at the Health Department’s central office in Little Rock.

Any requests to change or correct information on existing birth or certificates must also be handled at that office, 4815 W. Markham St., the release states.