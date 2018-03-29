China frees bishop key to Vatican deal

VATICAN CITY -- An underground Chinese bishop who is a key player in a proposed Vatican-China deal over bishop nominations has been released after a night in detention, according to a Catholic missionary news agency.

Mindong Bishop Vincenzo Guo Xijin was taken into police custody to prevent him from celebrating a Holy Week Mass, AsiaNews reported. He was released Tuesday.

His removal came as the Vatican seeks to sign a deal with Beijing that would normalize relations between China's underground and state-controlled Catholic churches, by having the Vatican recognize seven bishops not chosen by the pope and having Guo step aside.

Lu Kang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said he didn't have any information about Guo's detention but said the Chinese people enjoy religious freedom. Lu also said Beijing has worked hard to improve relations with the Vatican.

Poison on ex-spy's front door, Brits say

LONDON -- The Russian ex-spy and his daughter left critically ill in a nerve agent attack three weeks ago were probably poisoned at the front door of their home in southwestern England, British police said Wednesday.

It was the first time police have said where they thought Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia might have been poisoned.

The highest concentration of nerve agent found so far was on the Skripals' front door in Salisbury, and detectives plan to focus their investigation in the surrounding area, London's Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

"At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came in contact with the nerve agent from their front door," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said in the statement.

Police have also searched a variety of sites around Salisbury, including a pub, a restaurant and a cemetery.

Britain has blamed Russia for the attack, triggering the expulsion of about 150 Russian diplomats from the U.K., U.S. and their Western allies. Russia has vowed to respond, but a senior diplomat said Wednesday that there is no hurry to retaliate.

Russia vehemently denies Britain's accusation that it was behind the March 4 attack.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow is "thoughtfully and thoroughly" considering its response. He said in a separate appearance that the expulsions were directed by London and Washington and that other nations succumbed to their pressure.

President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the coordinated effort by Western allies to expel Russian intelligence operatives. The White House said the leaders agreed that dismantling Russian spy rings is a priority to "curtail Russian clandestine activities and prevent future chemical weapons attacks on either country's soil."

Skripal was imprisoned in Russia after he sold secrets to British intelligence. He was released in a 2010 spy swap and moved to Britain.

Ireland to vote on repeal of abortion ban

LONDON -- Ireland will hold a referendum May 25 on whether to lift a constitutional ban on most abortions, officials announced Wednesday.

Voters will be asked whether they want to retain the eighth amendment to Ireland's Constitution, which greatly limits abortion, or repeal it and make parliament responsible for making abortion laws.

The 1983 amendment commits authorities to defend equally the right to life of a mother and an unborn child, giving the largely Roman Catholic nation the strictest abortion restrictions in Europe. Abortion is legal only in rare cases when a woman's life is in danger.

Several thousand Irish women travel each year to get abortions in neighboring Britain.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he plans to support a repeal of the constitutional ban.

Mexican arrests at 6 in reporter's death

MEXICO CITY -- Prosecutors in Mexico say they have arrested six suspects in the January killing of a journalist in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

The prosecutor for the northern state of Tamaulipas said the stabbing of journalist Carlos Dominguez Rodriguez may have been related to his journalistic work but that it was not related to organized crime.

Located across from Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo is dominated by the Northeast cartel and has been the scene of recent shootouts.

State prosecutor Irving Barrios said Wednesday that three of the six suspects "worked in the information industry, but we are still checking whether they were working journalists."

Barrios said the motives were still under investigation and that Dominguez Rodriguez didn't write about organized crime topics.

