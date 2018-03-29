Stolen guns, meth found in NLR home

Police say methamphetamine and stolen guns were found during a search in North Little Rock on Tuesday.

Justin Barnes, 28, and Lashandra Canada, 33, were arrested Tuesday at 1405 Parkway Drive in North Little Rock, where authorities went to conduct a search, according to arrest reports. Police said Barnes is a probationer with a signed search waiver.

Police said Barnes finally answered the residence's door after "several moments" of refusing to come outside.

One stolen gun was found in the trash in the bathroom below large baggies, according to a report. The bags, which were open, had an "amount" of methamphetamine inside them, a report said. It said methamphetamine crystals were found scattered around the toilet on the floor.

Police said authorities found three vacuum-sealed bags that each contained about $15,000. A report said another stolen gun was found during the search.

Barnes and Canada were each arrested on several felony counts, including maintaining a drug premises and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, according to the reports.

Woman, 56, hurt by gunfire in LR

A 56-year-old woman suffered injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Little Rock, police said.

Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 2300 block of South Chester Street in reference to shots fired, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Investigators were told one victim had been "shot in the head," the report noted.

Inside a home, police found Teresser Wesson bleeding from a wound on the left side of her head, authorities said. The Little Rock resident was taken to UAMS Medical Center for injuries described as not life-threatening.

Three other people, including a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were reportedly present at the time of the shooting.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Robbed of $750 in store lot, man says

A man was robbed of his cellphone and cash in a Little Rock Walmart parking lot Tuesday night, he told police.

The 25-year-old man told officers he drove to the store at 8801 Baseline Road about 10 p.m. As he got out of his vehicle, someone came up behind him and shoved a gun into his back, according to the report.

The victim said he tried to turn around, but the attacker pushed his head down so he couldn't look at him. The gunman then grabbed his cellphone and wallet containing about $750 out of his pockets and ran away, the 25-year-old told authorities.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

