Police: Armed robbers force 2 from car at Little Rock stoplight, drive off in stolen vehicle

Two people were forced out of a vehicle at gunpoint in a carjacking early Friday in Arkansas’ capital city, police said.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of West 12th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Two victims — a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — told police that two people approached them at a stoplight and brandished handguns before demanding that they exit the red 2016 Ford Focus they were in.

A short time later, the carjackers entered the vehicle and fled east on 12th Street before turning north “just up the street,” police said.

No suspects have been named, no arrests had been made at the time of the report.