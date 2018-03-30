Aging Vietnam War veterans honored at Little Rock ceremony

The hundreds of Vietnam War veterans gathered at Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock on Thursday — although many crippled by combat and old age — sprang to their feet as a brass ensemble played through each military branch’s song.

One elderly gentleman wearing a U.S. Navy hat clapped as he stood up from his seat as the first note of “Anchors Aweigh” filled the arena; former soldiers shouted “hooah!” as “The Army Goes Rolling Along” began to play.

But no group of veterans equaled the booming “oorah!” from the contingent of former Marines as the ensemble played the “Marines’ Hymn.”

Thursday’s Vietnam War commemoration ceremony — the first hosted and sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs — struck a celebratory tone. A procession of public leaders and elected officials took turns thanking those who learned to live without the gratitude of a nation after the war.

“Today, we’re doing what we should’ve done 50 years ago,” said Dr. Margie Scott, medical director of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

By presidential proclamation, the U.S. is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War from May 28, 2012, to November 11, 2025. March 29 has become the day that state and veterans groups around the U.S. commemorate the Vietnam War after President Donald Trump signed a law last year recognizing it as such.

On March 29, 1973, the final combat troops withdrew from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war returned to American soil.

At Thursday’s ceremony, former service members who served in the armed forces during the war were recognized with certificates and special lapel pins. Gov. Asa Hutchinson also presented special recognition to a few of the oldest veterans in attendance.

“It’s touching … the recognition,” said Army veteran Gene Hazlewood. Hazlewood, like most of those who served in Vietnam, kept quiet about his military service after returning home to avoid discrimination.

Ceremonies like the one Thursday hold a special place in his heart as he remembers one fallen soldier in particular.

Hazlewood drove a supply truck, but his commanding officer often pulled him aside for special projects. On one occasion, he had been pulled aside to work on a project, and the driver who replaced him was killed.

“I’ll never forget his name,” Hazlewood said, adding that his daughter traced the man’s name at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

About 9 million troops served in the war, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and about 7 million are still alive. The state VA estimates that about 80,500 Vietnam veterans live in Arkansas.

Hutchinson thanked those in attendance Thursday, and he rattled off several casualty statistics from the war:

In May 1968 alone, 2,415 Americans killed.

More than 58,000 Americans killed during the entire war.

153,000 Americans wounded.

238 Medals of Honor.

“What does all this history mean for us today?” Hutchinson asked. “Well, I think as a nation we learned a lesson — a very expensive lesson. And that lesson is simply, support our troops.”