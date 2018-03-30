Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 30, 2018, 9:28 a.m.

Aggressive recruiting has Hogs in the hunt for touted OLB

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteben-goff-drill-team-new-arkansas-razorbacks-head-football-coach-chad-morris-leads-drills-thursday-during-his-first-spring-football-practice-with-the-team-at-the-fred-w-smith-football-center-in-fayetteville

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff DRILL TEAM: New Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Chad Morris leads drills Thursday during his first spring football practice with the team at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Fayetteville.

Highly recruited outside linebacker Derick Hall II was a guest on Recruiting Thursday and spoke about his recruitment and why the Hogs were one his top schools.

Hall, 6-5, 215 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Gulfport, Miss., released a top eight of Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Louisville on his birthday, March 19.

His primary recruiter is Arkansas wide receiver graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden, who has extensive ties to the area. Bolden starred at nearby Ocean Springs High School before playing college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport and Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.

Hall said Bolden and Coach Chad Morris' aggressive recruiting was main reason for Arkansas making the cut.

