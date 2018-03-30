Aggressive recruiting has Hogs in the hunt for touted OLB

Highly recruited outside linebacker Derick Hall II was a guest on Recruiting Thursday and spoke about his recruitment and why the Hogs were one his top schools.

Hall, 6-5, 215 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Gulfport, Miss., released a top eight of Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Louisville on his birthday, March 19.

His primary recruiter is Arkansas wide receiver graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden, who has extensive ties to the area. Bolden starred at nearby Ocean Springs High School before playing college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport and Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.

Hall said Bolden and Coach Chad Morris' aggressive recruiting was main reason for Arkansas making the cut.