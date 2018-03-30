Architect, contractor named for UA student success hub

MONTICELLO -- The selection of an architect and a general contractor for a new academic support building at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was approved Thursday by the governing board for the UA System.

Core Architects, based in Rogers, and HBRA Architects, based in Chicago, will design what UA-Fayetteville is calling a Student Success Center.

The project, estimated to cost between $40 million and $45 million, is being paid for by general obligation bonds and other sources of funding, including donations.

The general contractor selected for the project is VCC LLC, which has offices in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

The center will provide an array of services to help students, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz told trustees Wednesday.

A description of the project states that it will have space for tutoring and mentoring, as well as providing food service for students.

It "will be prominently located in the heart of campus, adjacent to Old Main, so that it is easily accessible to students and faculty throughout the day," the project description states.

A Section on 03/30/2018