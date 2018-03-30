Home / Latest News /
Arkansas asks high court to intervene in voter ID lawsuit
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:08 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is asking the state's Supreme Court to compel a judge to decide whether to block enforcement of a voter ID law.
In a motion filed Thursday, Secretary of State Mark Martin asked the court to require Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray to rule whether she'll grant a motion to block the law's enforcement in Arkansas' May 22 primary.
The motion is part of a lawsuit filed by a voter who contends the law, enacted last year, circumvents a 2014 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that struck down a previous voter ID measure.
Gray says she expects to rule several days before April 6.
But Martin's attorneys say a ruling is needed well before then because further delays could affect Arkansas' ability to send out absentee ballots before the primary.
