Arkansas man found with about 5 pounds of various drugs, authorities say

An Arkansas man was arrested after authorities found about 5 pounds of various drugs, including nearly 4 pounds of marijuana, in his possession.

On Thursday, the Central Arkansas Drug Task force and Searcy Police Department searched an apartment at 300 Clinic St. in Searcy.

Kershon Dwane Davis, 24, of Searcy was found inside and arrested, according to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office.

Davis faces several charges including trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premise within 1,000 feet of a school.

Investigators found nearly 4 pounds of marijuana, about a pound of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine and 54 grams of mushrooms, the release states. Also located were more than 1,900 Xanax pills, 935 Ecstasy pills, four loaded firearms and $522 in cash.

Records show Davis remained at the White County jail as of Friday, and bail had not been set.

The case remains under investigation, and additional arrests may be made, the sheriff’s office said.