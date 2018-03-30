The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.
PROCEEDINGS OF March 29, 2018
JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER
CV-17-544. Arkansas Department of Correction and Wendy Kelley, in her official capacity as Director of the Arkansas Department of Correction v. Steven Shults, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed in part and remanded. Kemp, C.J., and Wood, Wynne, and Womack, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part.
CV-17-896. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Public Employee Claims Division, and Death & Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund v. Oscar A. Gerard Jr., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed; Court of Appeals' opinion vacated. Kemp, C.J., and Wood and Womack, JJ., dissent.
JUSTICE COURTNEY HUDSON GOODSON
CR-16-1024. Chris Beason Taffner v. State, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; remanded for further proceedings. Wynne, J., concurs in part and dissents in part. Baker and Hart, JJ., dissent.
CV-17-543. Desoto Gathering Company, LLC v. Angela Hill, in her official capacity as Faulkner County Assessor; Faulkner County Board of Equalization; Faulkner County, Arkansas; Faulkner County Treasurer; and Faulkner County Tax Collector, from Faulkner County. Reversed and remanded. Wood, J., dissents.
JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD
CV-17-364. Johnny Ratliff v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lee County Circuit Court. Affirmed.
