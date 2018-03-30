California molester, former Disneyland worker who kept 'child love' manual sentenced

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A 25-year-old Southern California man who kept a document on his computer titled "How to Practice Child Love" has been sentenced to 125 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting children as young as 5.

David Goodman was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the Banning man assaulted children ranging in age from 5 to 11. He was arrested in 2014 and convicted last month.

Prosecutors say Goodman wrote a detailed confession letter that said the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers, whom he described as "easy targets."

He worked at Disneyland for about three months before his arrest. He also volunteered at a children's theater group.