Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 30, 2018, 5:06 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Drugged, deported, Kenyan opposition leader claims

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:40 a.m.

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan opposition politician alleged he was drugged and deported to Dubai early Thursday after, he said, his attempt to enter Kenya led to him being detained in an airport toilet for more than a day.

Miguna Miguna, targeted in a Kenyan government crackdown amid lingering election tensions, was deported even after a court ordered authorities to release him, lawyer Cliff Ombeta said. Police at the airport roughed up lawyers and forced them to leave when they tried to serve the court order, said another lawyer, James Orengo.

Miguna said in a Facebook post that authorities broke into the airport toilet where he had been held and forcibly injected him with a substance and he passed out. He said he regained consciousness when the Emirates flight arrived in Dubai.

Print Headline: Drugged, deported, Kenyan opposition leader claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Drugged, deported, Kenyan opposition leader claims

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online