Ex-mayor of Arkansas town has bail set at $60,000 in sex-assault case

BENTONVILLE — Bail was set at $60,000 for the former Highfill mayor accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Stacy Digby was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

Rogers District Judge Chris Griffin set Digby’s bail Thursday and ordered him not to have any contact with the girl. Digby’s arraignment is scheduled for May 7 in Circuit Judge Robin Green’s courtroom.

Digby, 44, was being held Thursday in the Benton County jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the case began after some residents and members of Highfill United Methodist Church expressed concern about Digby’s relationship with the teen. One person reported seeing the girl sitting in Digby’s lap at a bowling alley and a police officer saw Digby with the girl at 1 a.m. in his office, according to the affidavit.

Highfill police asked the Benton County sheriff’s office to handle the investigation.

The girl initially denied a physical relationship with Digby when she was interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, but later told detectives she and Digby had a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit. The teen said they had sex for the first time at Digby’s home when she turned 16, according to the affidavit.

The teen said they sent nude photographs to each other, according to court documents.

Digby was elected in 2010 and resigned Wednesday.