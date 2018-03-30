Ex-teacher, 26, gets probation in sex case

A former teacher at a northeast Arkansas high school accused of having sex with at least four students pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to court documents.

Jessie Lorene Goline, 26, of Jonesboro entered the plea to one count of sexual indecency with a child and was sentenced to 42 months of probation, records show. She also must register as a sex offender.

Goline was arrested in September. Though she told school officials that she had inappropriate sexual relationships with four students, only one was younger than 18 at the time.

The former art teacher said she believed that student was 18 but later found him to be "way younger than what he had told her," the affidavit said.

The reported acts happened between January and April of 2016, authorities said.

The students -- three from the Marked Tree School District and another from the East Poinsett County School District -- said they had texted Goline and that their conversations became more sexual over time.

One student was dropped off by a friend at Goline's residence in Jonesboro, where the two had sexual intercourse, he said.

Another student, enrolled in Goline's class, said the teacher picked him up one afternoon and took him to her apartment, where they had sex before she took him back home to Marked Tree later in the day.

Authorities said they learned that Goline had sex that same day with another student she had taken to her apartment.

The fourth victim was interviewed at Marked Tree High School and told an investigator that Goline commented on "how good he looked in class." The teacher also reportedly sent the student a photo of herself wearing thong underwear.

